    Gokak Textiles Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, down 37.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gokak Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in December 2022 down 37.19% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.81 crore in December 2022 down 44.02% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 1533.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

    Gokak Textiles
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.4021.2730.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.4021.2730.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3311.1419.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.231.420.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.426.897.37
    Depreciation1.491.511.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.503.134.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.12-2.82-3.14
    Other Income1.201.111.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.92-1.71-1.77
    Interest4.904.515.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.81-6.23-7.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.81-6.23-7.41
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.81-6.23-7.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.81-6.23-7.41
    Minority Interest--1.530.59
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.81-4.69-6.81
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.09-7.22-10.48
    Diluted EPS-16.09-7.22-10.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.09-7.22-10.48
    Diluted EPS-16.09-7.22-10.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited