Gokak Textiles Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.02 crore, up 41.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.02 crore in December 2020 up 41.11% from Rs. 21.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.39 crore in December 2020 up 27.6% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020 up 53.96% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2019.

Gokak Textiles shares closed at 27.30 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)