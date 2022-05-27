Gogia Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, up 50.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 up 50.86% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 23.62% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 1.45% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

Gogia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 141.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)