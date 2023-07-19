Gogia Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, up 299.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in June 2023 up 299.89% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2023 up 587.14% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.77 crore in June 2023 up 317.9% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Gogia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 10.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 111.45 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.15% returns over the last 6 months and -18.86% over the last 12 months.