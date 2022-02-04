Gogia Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 155.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2021 up 155.9% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 up 74.89% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2021 up 68.7% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Gogia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in December 2020.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 72.50 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.52% returns over the last 6 months and 58.82% over the last 12 months.