Gogia Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 45.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in December 2018 up 45.65% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2018 up 293.74% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2018 up 67.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

Gogia Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Gogia Capital shares closed at 49.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)