Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1248.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 1248.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.23
|0.42
|-0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.23
|0.42
|-0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|0.57
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.07
|-0.29
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.17
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.33
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.46
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.17
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.29
|-0.58
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.43
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.58
|-0.43
|-0.71
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-0.41
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-0.41
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited