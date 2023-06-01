English
    Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1248.24% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 1248.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Diamond and Jewels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.230.42-0.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.230.42-0.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.130.57--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.07-0.29--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.110.14
    Depreciation0.160.170.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.340.330.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.60-0.46-0.73
    Other Income0.160.170.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.29-0.58
    Interest0.140.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.58-0.43-0.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.58-0.43-0.71
    Tax0.01-0.020.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.41-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.41-0.71
    Equity Share Capital31.7031.7031.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

