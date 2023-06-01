Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore, up 1248.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 1248.24% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.58% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -54.55% returns over the last 6 months and -66.67% over the last 12 months.