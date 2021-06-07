Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 77.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 77.08% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2021 down 955.31% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2021 down 1742.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.52 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.22% returns over the last 6 months and 334.29% over the last 12 months.