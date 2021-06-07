Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 77.08% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2021 down 77.08% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in March 2021 down 955.31% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2021 down 1742.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.52 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.22% returns over the last 6 months and 334.29% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.34
|0.92
|1.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.34
|0.92
|1.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.42
|0.58
|0.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.23
|0.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.51
|7.46
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.10
|-7.58
|-0.99
|Other Income
|-0.37
|7.22
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.47
|-0.36
|-0.51
|Interest
|0.12
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.59
|-0.52
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|0.75
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.83
|-0.52
|-0.65
|Tax
|0.13
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.96
|-0.54
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.96
|-0.54
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.02
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited