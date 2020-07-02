Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 72.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 72.18% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 down 7573.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 229.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 450.00% returns over the last 6 months and 560.00% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.46
|4.00
|5.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.46
|4.00
|5.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|3.72
|4.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|--
|0.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.17
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.12
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|-0.12
|-0.19
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.48
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|0.36
|0.19
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.22
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.65
|0.22
|0.00
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|0.20
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|0.20
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am