Goenka Diamond Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 72.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2020 down 72.18% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020 down 7573.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 down 229.03% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 450.00% returns over the last 6 months and 560.00% over the last 12 months.