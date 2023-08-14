Goenka Diamond Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 82.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 82.8% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2023 down 35.85% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 107.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -54.05% over the last 12 months.