 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goenka Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 85.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 85.32% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 123.74% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.89 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.69% returns over the last 6 months and 54.92% over the last 12 months.

Goenka Diamond and Jewels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 -0.02 3.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 -0.02 3.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 -- 0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.14 0.13
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 0.45 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -0.73 -0.19
Other Income 0.16 0.16 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.58 -0.04
Interest 0.17 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.71 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.71 -0.18
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.71 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.71 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 31.70 31.70 31.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.02 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goenka Diamond #Goenka Diamond and Jewels #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.