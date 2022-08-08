Goenka Diamond Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 85.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 85.32% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 123.74% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 316.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.89 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.69% returns over the last 6 months and 54.92% over the last 12 months.