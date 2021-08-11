Goenka Diamond Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore, up 48097.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.26 crore in June 2021 up 48097.06% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021 down 286.74% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 83.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.18 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 47.50% over the last 12 months.