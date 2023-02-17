 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goenka Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 6604.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 6604.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Goenka Diamond and Jewels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.42 0.40 -0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.42 0.40 -0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.57 0.38 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.11 0.14
Depreciation 0.17 0.11 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.28 0.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.46 -0.49 -0.50
Other Income 0.17 0.17 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.32 -0.35
Interest 0.14 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.46 -0.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.46 -0.49
Tax -0.02 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.46 -0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.46 -0.50
Equity Share Capital 31.70 31.70 31.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited