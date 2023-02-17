English
    Goenka Diamond Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 6604.62% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 6604.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 17.89% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 47.83% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.24% returns over the last 6 months and -67.69% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Diamond and Jewels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.420.40-0.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.420.40-0.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.570.38--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.14
    Depreciation0.170.110.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.280.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.49-0.50
    Other Income0.170.170.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.32-0.35
    Interest0.140.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.46-0.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.46-0.49
    Tax-0.020.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.41-0.46-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.41-0.46-0.50
    Equity Share Capital31.7031.7031.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

