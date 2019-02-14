Goenka Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 12.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 8.05% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -62.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.36
|0.39
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.36
|0.39
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.27
|0.37
|0.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.13
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.50
|-0.51
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.42
|0.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.22
|-0.16
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.23
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited