Goenka Diamond Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in December 2018 down 12.78% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 down 8.05% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.30 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -62.50% over the last 12 months.