Goenka Diamond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 55.7% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.75 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.