Goenka Diamond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 55.7% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.75 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.

Goenka Diamond and Jewels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 0.52 0.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.43 0.52 0.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.38 -- 0.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.16 0.24 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.12 0.13
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.12 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.30 -0.43
Other Income 0.00 0.15 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.15 -0.45
Interest 0.14 0.17 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 -0.32 -0.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 -0.32 -0.58
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -0.33 -0.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -0.33 -0.59
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.30 -0.33 -0.59
Equity Share Capital 31.70 31.70 31.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

