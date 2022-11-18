English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goenka Diamond Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in September 2022 down 55.7% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 49.92% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 88.24% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

    Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.75 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 59.09% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Diamond and Jewels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.430.520.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.430.520.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.38--0.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.23--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.160.240.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.120.13
    Depreciation0.110.110.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.120.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.30-0.43
    Other Income0.000.15-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.15-0.45
    Interest0.140.170.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-0.32-0.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.32-0.58
    Tax0.000.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.33-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.33-0.59
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.30-0.33-0.59
    Equity Share Capital31.7031.7031.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goenka Diamond #Goenka Diamond and Jewels #Results
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm