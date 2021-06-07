Goenka Diamond Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 75.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in March 2021 down 75.99% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 up 86.07% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021 up 43.81% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.52 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.22% returns over the last 6 months and 334.29% over the last 12 months.