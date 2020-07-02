Goenka Diamond Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 71.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in March 2020 down 71.28% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020 down 26.87% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2020 down 45.83% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.65 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 450.00% returns over the last 6 months and 560.00% over the last 12 months.