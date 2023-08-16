English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goenka Diamond Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 83.99% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 133.32% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 1075% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -54.05% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Diamond and Jewels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.220.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.220.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.13--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.210.280.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.130.12
    Depreciation0.160.160.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.250.190.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.66-0.30
    Other Income0.01-0.020.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.69-0.15
    Interest0.140.140.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.77-0.83-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.77-0.83-0.32
    Tax-0.010.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.76-0.84-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.76-0.84-0.33
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.76-0.84-0.33
    Equity Share Capital31.7031.7031.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.03-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goenka Diamond #Goenka Diamond and Jewels #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!