Goenka Diamond Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 83.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 down 133.32% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 1075% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.73% returns over the last 6 months and -54.05% over the last 12 months.