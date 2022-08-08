Goenka Diamond Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 84.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 down 84.01% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.52
|--
|3.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.52
|--
|3.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|2.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.25
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.14
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.44
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.94
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.94
|-0.19
|Interest
|0.17
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-1.08
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|-1.08
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|-1.08
|-0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|-1.08
|-0.33
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.33
|-1.08
|-0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited