 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goenka Diamond Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 84.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 down 84.01% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.

Goenka Diamond and Jewels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.52 -- 3.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.52 -- 3.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 2.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 0.25 0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.14 0.13
Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.44 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.94 -0.21
Other Income 0.15 0.00 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.94 -0.19
Interest 0.17 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 -1.08 -0.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 -1.08 -0.32
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.33 -1.08 -0.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.33 -1.08 -0.33
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.33 -1.08 -0.33
Equity Share Capital 31.70 31.70 31.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 -0.03 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Goenka Diamond #Goenka Diamond and Jewels #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.