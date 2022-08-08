Goenka Diamond Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, down 84.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in June 2022 down 84.01% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 1.85 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -47.89% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.