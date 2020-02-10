Goenka Diamond Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 1139.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in December 2019 up 1139.35% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 104.05% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019 up 123.24% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2018.

Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.25 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.