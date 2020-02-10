Goenka Diamond Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore, up 1139.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Goenka Diamond and Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.02 crore in December 2019 up 1139.35% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 104.05% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019 up 123.24% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2018.
Goenka Diamond shares closed at 0.25 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.67% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Diamond and Jewels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.02
|5.88
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.02
|5.88
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.72
|6.31
|0.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.07
|1.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.17
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.13
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.90
|-1.70
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.18
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-0.72
|-1.55
|Interest
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.85
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|-0.85
|-1.69
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.87
|-1.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.87
|-1.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.07
|-0.87
|-1.69
|Equity Share Capital
|31.70
|31.70
|31.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 03:52 pm