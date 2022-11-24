 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goenka Business Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore, down 88.21% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore in September 2022 down 88.21% from Rs. 719.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 down 52.9% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.
Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021. Goenka Business shares closed at 8.07 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months
Goenka Business & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations84.7765.39719.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations84.7765.39719.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods72.9148.54692.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.106.9515.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.070.09
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.03--0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.015.115.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.674.735.68
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.674.735.68
Interest2.332.664.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.342.071.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.342.071.48
Tax0.090.520.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.251.551.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.251.551.15
Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.201.190.88
Diluted EPS0.201.190.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.201.190.88
Diluted EPS0.201.190.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 24, 2022 06:22 pm