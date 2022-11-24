Goenka Business Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore, down 88.21% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore in September 2022 down 88.21% from Rs. 719.04 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 down 52.9% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.
Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.
|Goenka Business shares closed at 8.07 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months
|Goenka Business & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|84.77
|65.39
|719.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|84.77
|65.39
|719.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.91
|48.54
|692.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|6.95
|15.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.03
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.01
|5.11
|5.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|4.73
|5.68
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.67
|4.73
|5.68
|Interest
|2.33
|2.66
|4.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|2.07
|1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|2.07
|1.48
|Tax
|0.09
|0.52
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.25
|1.55
|1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.25
|1.55
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|1.19
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|1.19
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|1.19
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|1.19
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited