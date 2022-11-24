Goenka Business Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore, down 88.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.77 crore in September 2022 down 88.21% from Rs. 719.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 down 52.9% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.88 in September 2021.