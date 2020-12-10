Goenka Business Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore, up 740.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.39 crore in September 2020 up 740.79% from Rs. 4.33 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2020 down 427.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2020 up 18.73% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2019.

Goenka Business shares closed at 2.84 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.06% returns over the last 6 months and 125.40% over the last 12 months.