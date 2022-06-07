 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goenka Business Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.80 crore, up 132.67% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.80 crore in March 2022 up 132.67% from Rs. 110.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022 down 45.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021.

Goenka Business EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Goenka Business shares closed at 9.43 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.22% returns over the last 6 months and 163.41% over the last 12 months.

Goenka Business & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.80 179.61 110.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.80 179.61 110.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 218.31 216.08 126.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.42 -37.96 -22.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.17 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.05 0.07 0.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -2.40 1.18 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.29 0.07 6.00
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.29 0.07 6.00
Interest 2.55 3.92 5.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.73 -3.85 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.73 -3.85 0.35
Tax 0.36 -1.01 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 -2.84 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 -2.84 0.26
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -2.19 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.28 -2.19 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 -2.19 0.20
Diluted EPS 0.28 -2.19 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
