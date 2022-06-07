Goenka Business Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.80 crore, up 132.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.80 crore in March 2022 up 132.67% from Rs. 110.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2022 down 45.09% from Rs. 6.01 crore in March 2021.

Goenka Business EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Goenka Business shares closed at 9.43 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.22% returns over the last 6 months and 163.41% over the last 12 months.