Goenka Business Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 58.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 106.74% from Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 down 69.72% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2019.

Goenka Business shares closed at 2.97 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 290.79% returns over the last 6 months and 175.00% over the last 12 months.