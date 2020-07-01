Goenka Business Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, down 58.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in March 2020 down 58.53% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 106.74% from Rs. 9.13 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 down 69.72% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2019.
Goenka Business shares closed at 2.97 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 290.79% returns over the last 6 months and 175.00% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Business & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.42
|40.87
|10.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.42
|40.87
|10.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.88
|41.93
|1.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.93
|-4.15
|-0.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.64
|0.15
|1.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|2.88
|8.28
|Other Income
|6.39
|0.00
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|2.88
|8.52
|Interest
|3.58
|3.71
|-0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.00
|-0.83
|9.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.00
|-0.83
|9.14
|Tax
|-0.38
|-0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.62
|-0.70
|9.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.62
|-0.70
|9.13
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|7.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|7.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|7.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.54
|7.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am