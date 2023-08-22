English
    Goenka Business Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore, down 71.57% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore in June 2023 down 71.57% from Rs. 65.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 114.4% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 down 76.37% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022.

    Goenka Business shares closed at 5.60 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -42.15% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Business & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.5930.4065.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.5930.4065.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.9754.4148.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.73-11.366.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.080.07
    Depreciation0.000.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.01--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.69-12.905.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.090.154.73
    Other Income0.040.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.120.164.73
    Interest1.442.292.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.31-2.142.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-2.142.07
    Tax-0.09-0.560.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-1.571.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-1.571.55
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-1.211.19
    Diluted EPS-0.17-1.211.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-1.211.19
    Diluted EPS-0.17-1.211.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2023

