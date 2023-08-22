Goenka Business Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore, down 71.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.59 crore in June 2023 down 71.57% from Rs. 65.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 114.4% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2023 down 76.37% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022.

Goenka Business shares closed at 5.60 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.55% returns over the last 6 months and -42.15% over the last 12 months.