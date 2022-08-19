 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goenka Business Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore, down 75.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore in June 2022 down 75.32% from Rs. 264.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022 down 38.84% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Goenka Business shares closed at 9.34 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months

Goenka Business & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.39 256.80 264.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.39 256.80 264.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 48.54 218.31 274.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.95 37.42 -19.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.11 0.13
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 0.05 0.26
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.11 -2.40 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.73 3.29 7.74
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.73 3.29 7.74
Interest 2.66 2.55 5.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.07 0.73 2.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.07 0.73 2.64
Tax 0.52 0.36 0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.55 0.37 1.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.55 0.37 1.98
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.28 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.19 0.28 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.28 1.52
Diluted EPS 1.19 0.28 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
