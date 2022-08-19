Goenka Business Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore, down 75.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore in June 2022 down 75.32% from Rs. 264.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022 down 38.84% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2021.

Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

Goenka Business shares closed at 9.34 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months