    Goenka Business Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore, down 75.32% Y-o-Y

    August 19, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.39 crore in June 2022 down 75.32% from Rs. 264.93 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022 down 21.77% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2022 down 38.84% from Rs. 7.75 crore in June 2021.

    Goenka Business EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2021.

    Goenka Business shares closed at 9.34 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.60% returns over the last 6 months

    Goenka Business & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.39256.80264.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.39256.80264.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.54218.31274.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.9537.42-19.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.110.13
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--0.050.26
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.11-2.401.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.733.297.74
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.733.297.74
    Interest2.662.555.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.070.732.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.070.732.64
    Tax0.520.360.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.550.371.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.550.371.98
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.281.52
    Diluted EPS1.190.281.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.281.52
    Diluted EPS1.190.281.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 19, 2022 10:33 am
