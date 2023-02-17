 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Goenka Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 down 61.99% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 97.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 3285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Goenka Business & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.27 84.77 179.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.27 84.77 179.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 60.11 72.91 216.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.50 0.10 -37.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.05 0.17
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 0.03 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.16 9.01 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.36 2.67 0.07
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.36 2.67 0.07
Interest 2.58 2.33 3.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.22 0.34 -3.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.22 0.34 -3.85
Tax -0.13 0.09 -1.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.25 -2.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.25 -2.84
Equity Share Capital 13.00 13.00 13.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 -2.19
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 -2.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.20 -2.19
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.20 -2.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited