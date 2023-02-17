Goenka Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 down 61.99% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 97.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 3285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.