Goenka Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 down 61.99% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 97.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 3285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
Goenka Business shares closed at 7.79 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months and -42.51% over the last 12 months.
|Goenka Business & Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.27
|84.77
|179.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.27
|84.77
|179.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.11
|72.91
|216.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.50
|0.10
|-37.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.05
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.03
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.16
|9.01
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|2.67
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.36
|2.67
|0.07
|Interest
|2.58
|2.33
|3.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.34
|-3.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.34
|-3.85
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.09
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|0.25
|-2.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|0.25
|-2.84
|Equity Share Capital
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.20
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.20
|-2.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.20
|-2.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.20
|-2.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited