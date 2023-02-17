English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Goenka Business Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore, down 61.99% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Goenka Business & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.27 crore in December 2022 down 61.99% from Rs. 179.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 97.06% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2022 up 3285.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    Goenka Business shares closed at 7.79 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.52% returns over the last 6 months and -42.51% over the last 12 months.

    Goenka Business & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.2784.77179.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.2784.77179.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.1172.91216.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.500.10-37.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.050.17
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.030.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.169.011.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.362.670.07
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.362.670.07
    Interest2.582.333.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.220.34-3.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.220.34-3.85
    Tax-0.130.09-1.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.080.25-2.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.080.25-2.84
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.20-2.19
    Diluted EPS-0.060.20-2.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.20-2.19
    Diluted EPS-0.060.20-2.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Goenka Business #Goenka Business & Finance #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm