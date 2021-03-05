Goenka Business Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.06 crore, down 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.06 crore in December 2020 down 28.89% from Rs. 40.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2020 up 35.28% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2020 up 56.25% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2019.

Goenka Business shares closed at 2.97 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.22% returns over the last 6 months and 55.50% over the last 12 months.