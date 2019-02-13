Goenka Business Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore, up 118.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.28 crore in December 2018 up 118.18% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 up 125.69% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 up 137.04% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2017.

Goenka Business EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2017.

Goenka Business shares closed at 0.95 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -85.78% returns over the last 6 months and -98.78% over the last 12 months.