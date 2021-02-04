MARKET NEWS

Godrej Properties Q3 profit dips 69% to Rs 14.35 crore; sales bookings up 25%

Godrej Properties net profit stood at Rs 46.6 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
 
 
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Thursday reported a 69 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 14.35 crore for the quarter ended December on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 46.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the third quarter of this fiscal fell to Rs 311.12 crore from Rs 517.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,189 crore in the year-ago period.

It has delivered around 1.3 million square feet in Q3 of FY21.

"The real estate sector has recovered from the initial impact of the pandemic. Government action to reduce stamp duties and premiums in Maharashtra combined with a higher intent towards home ownership as a result of the pandemic have helped drive a turnaround in sentiment towards residential real estate,” said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd.

The construction levels and cash flows have normalised in the third quarter, he said.

"With a large number of new project launches planned for the fourth quarter, we expect to end the year on a strong note and enter the new financial year with strong momentum,” Godrej said.

During April-December of FY21, Godrej Properties clocked a net profit of Rs 2.19 crore, registering a sharp drop from Rs 168.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, too, fell to Rs 757.01 crore during the first nine months of this fiscal, from Rs 1,626.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej group.

It has projects in major cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Pune.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Godrej Properties #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 07:13 pm

