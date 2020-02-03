App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties Q3 net profit up 9% at Rs 45.5 crore

The company's revenue was up 12.6 percent at Rs 383 crore against Rs 340.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Properties reported 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter (Q3FY20) consolidated net profit at Rs 45.5 crore against Rs 41.6 crore in December 2018.

The company’s revenue was up 12.6 percent at Rs 383 crore against Rs 340.1 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 42.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 38.7 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 percent.

Close

The company added four new projects with saleable area of 12.7 million sq. ft. in Q3 FY20.

related news

The area sold during the quarter (Oct-Dec) declined by 44 percent at 15.83 lakh sq ft versus 28.02 lakh sq ft, while booking value reduced by 22 percent at Rs 1,189 crore against Rs 1,528 crore, YoY.

The company's standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY20 rose 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 275.5 crore, against Rs 184.99 crore of the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

Standalone profit surged over 13 times for the period to Rs 69.67 crore against Rs 5.19 crore in Q3FY19.

At 1236 hours, Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,068.30, up Rs 79.05, or 7.99 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.