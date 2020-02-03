Godrej Properties Q3 net profit up 9% at Rs 45.5 crore

Godrej Properties reported 9.2 percent jump in its December quarter (Q3FY20) consolidated net profit at Rs 45.5 crore against Rs 41.6 crore in December 2018.

The company’s revenue was up 12.6 percent at Rs 383 crore against Rs 340.1 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was at Rs 42.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 38.7 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 11.1 percent.

The company added four new projects with saleable area of 12.7 million sq. ft. in Q3 FY20.

The area sold during the quarter (Oct-Dec) declined by 44 percent at 15.83 lakh sq ft versus 28.02 lakh sq ft, while booking value reduced by 22 percent at Rs 1,189 crore against Rs 1,528 crore, YoY.

The company's standalone revenue from operations in Q3FY20 rose 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 275.5 crore, against Rs 184.99 crore of the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

Standalone profit surged over 13 times for the period to Rs 69.67 crore against Rs 5.19 crore in Q3FY19.