172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|godrej-properties-q2-sales-bookings-down-26-at-rs-1074-crore-6072531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties' Q2 sales bookings down 26% at Rs 1,074 crore

According to an investors’ presentation, total sales bookings in value terms fell to Rs 1,074 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,446 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Godrej Properties’ sales bookings fell 26 percent to Rs 1,074 crore in the September quarter but grew 11 percent to Rs 2,605 crore in the first six months of the current financial year.

According to an investors’ presentation, total sales bookings in value terms fell to Rs 1,074 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,446 crore in the year-ago period.

During April-September period of the current fiscal, sales booking rose to Rs 2,605 crore from Rs 2,343 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Close

Residential segment contributed sales worth Rs 2,600 crore while commercial projects accounted for Rs 5 crore.

related news

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is real estate arm of the business conglomerate Godrej Group.

On Tuesday, the company had reported a 78 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 7.10 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the second quarter of this fiscal also fell to Rs 250.23 crore from Rs 395.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"The real estate sector continues to be impacted by the pandemic but we believe this provides Godrej Properties with a tremendous opportunity to drive market share growth in residential real estate,” Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had said.

He said the company’s planned launches in the second quarter were postponed due to delays in regulatory approval.

"With a robust launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year, we expect strong sales momentum during this period,” Godrej had said.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 06:07 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Properties #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.