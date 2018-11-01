Godrej Properties Q2 profit spikes multi-fold to Rs 20.6 cr despite operating loss, revenue rises 26%

Mumbai-based real estate company Godrej Properties has reported a multi-fold rise in second quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 20.6 crore YoY despite operating loss. The growth was largely driven by higher revenue, tax reversal and other income.

Profit in same period last year stood at Rs 0.2 crore.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 25.6 percent to Rs 393.2 crore compared to year-ago, but booking value fell 14 percent on year to Rs 807 crore from Rs 1,335 crore.

Godrej Properties said it sold 10.7 lakh square feet of area during the quarter, a 31 percent degrowth compared to 15.6 lakh square feet sold in same period last year.

The real estate company added 2 new projects with 2.9 million square feet saleable area in quarter ended September 2018.

It had reported tax credit of Rs 17 crore for the quarter against tax expenses of Rs 3.6 crore in same period last year.

At operating level, Godrej reported consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) loss at Rs 11.6 crore due to rising finance cost and cost of sales. EBITDA profit stood at Rs 13.3 crore in Q2FY18.

Consolidated other income during the quarter increased 161 percent year-on-year to Rs 94 crore while finance cost jumped 54 percent to Rs 61.52 crore compared to year-ago.

At 13:36 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 602.10, up Rs 3.35, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.