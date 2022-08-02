Godrej Properties Q1 result | Profit jumps 154% YoY to Rs 43.3 crore, booking value at Rs 2,520 crore

live bse live

Mumbai-based real estate developer Godrej Properties on August 2 reported a 154 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 43.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, largely on a low base. The earnings in Q1FY22 were affected by the second Covid wave.

The company's revenue in the June FY23 quarter surged 184 percent to Rs 244.67 crore compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Sequentially, the numbers were weak. Profit fell 83 percent, impacted by top line as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations declined 82 percent in Q1FY23.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 41 percent year-on-year to Rs 116 crore for the June FY23 quarter but sequentially, there was a 71 percent decline.

Godrej Properties said Q1FY23 saw higher-ever sales, with the booking value at Rs 2,520 crore and the total booking volume of 2.83 million square feet compared to a booking value of Rs 497 crore and volume of 0.77 million square feet in the year-ago quarter.

The Mumbai booking value crossed Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

"Having delivered highest ever Q1 bookings, we are on track to meet FY23 objective of achieving Rs 10,000 crore booking value," Executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said.

He said the company has a robust launch pipeline for the rest of the year, which will help it build on the current momentum.

Godrej Properties added a new project with a saleable area of around 1.5 million square feet during the quarter ended June 2022, and post Q1 FY23, it added a new project in MMR with a saleable area of around 1.2 lakh square feet.

The company also announced the CEO succession plan, with Gaurav Pandey taking over as the new managing director and chief executive officer from Mohit Malhotra.

"Godrej Properties (GPL) announced changes to its leadership team, effective January 1, 2023. Gaurav Pandey, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the North Zone of GPL, will take over from Mohit Malhotra as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GPL," the company said in its BSE filing.

The stock reacted negatively to the earnings report. At 3.19 pm, it was trading 3.13 percent lower on the NSE at Rs 1,464.85.