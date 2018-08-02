Godrej Properties Q1 net falls 65.41% to Rs 34.3 crore

Realty firm Godrej Properties today reported a 65.41 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.3 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Its net profit stood at Rs 99.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose 18.96 per cent to Rs 1,066.73 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 896.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, Godrej Properties said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the Mumbai-based company were trading 2.85 per cent lower at Rs 721.95 on BSE.