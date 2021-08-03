MARKET NEWS

Godrej Properties posts Rs 17-crore net profit for June quarter; income rises to Rs 262 crore

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.01 crore for the quarter ended June.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net loss of Rs 19.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 261.99 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year, from Rs 195.66 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of business conglomerate Godrej group.
