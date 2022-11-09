 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Prop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 114.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 89.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 179.99 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,260.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Properties
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 152.22 214.15 114.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 152.22 214.15 114.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 426.74 375.76 122.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -371.98 -286.21 -71.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.30 29.51 20.27
Depreciation 4.45 4.47 4.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.66 72.94 88.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.95 17.68 -50.37
Other Income 237.11 225.14 226.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 211.16 242.82 175.66
Interest 59.20 56.21 55.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 151.96 186.61 119.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 151.96 186.61 119.68
Tax 33.07 46.10 30.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 118.89 140.51 89.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 118.89 140.51 89.25
Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.00 138.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.28 5.05 3.21
Diluted EPS 4.28 5.05 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.28 5.05 3.21
Diluted EPS 4.28 5.05 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:45 pm
