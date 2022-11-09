Godrej Prop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 114.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 89.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 179.99 crore in September 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,260.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.