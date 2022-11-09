English
    Godrej Prop Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

    Net Sales at Rs 152.22 crore in September 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 114.25 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.21% from Rs. 89.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.61 crore in September 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 179.99 crore in September 2021.

    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 4.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.21 in September 2021.

    Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,260.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations152.22214.15114.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations152.22214.15114.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials426.74375.76122.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-371.98-286.21-71.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3029.5120.27
    Depreciation4.454.474.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.6672.9488.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.9517.68-50.37
    Other Income237.11225.14226.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax211.16242.82175.66
    Interest59.2056.2155.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.96186.61119.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.96186.61119.68
    Tax33.0746.1030.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.89140.5189.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.89140.5189.25
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.00138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.285.053.21
    Diluted EPS4.285.053.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.285.053.21
    Diluted EPS4.285.053.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:45 pm