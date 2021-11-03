Godrej Prop Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 114.25 crore, up 98.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.25 crore in September 2021 up 98.76% from Rs. 57.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.25 crore in September 2021 up 717.31% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.99 crore in September 2021 up 85.14% from Rs. 97.22 crore in September 2020.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 3.21 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in September 2020.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 2,349.45 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.54% returns over the last 6 months and 106.21% over the last 12 months.