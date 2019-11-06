Godrej Prop Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, down 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in September 2019 down 54.97% from Rs. 179.05 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.56 crore in September 2019 down 33.46% from Rs. 26.39 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.62 crore in September 2019 up 46.7% from Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2018.

Godrej Prop EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2018.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 955.15 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.13% returns over the last 6 months and 56.04% over the last 12 months.