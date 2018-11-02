Godrej Prop Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore, up 114.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 179.05 crore in September 2018 up 114.84% from Rs. 83.34 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.39 crore in September 2018 up 109.28% from Rs. 12.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.68 crore in September 2018 down 9.73% from Rs. 80.51 crore in September 2017.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2017.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 599.85 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.62% returns over the last 6 months and -14.56% over the last 12 months.