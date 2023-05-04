Godrej Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.22 crore, down 43.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 610.22 crore in March 2023 down 43.74% from Rs. 1,084.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.52 crore in March 2023 up 4.52% from Rs. 255.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.94 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 419.15 crore in March 2022.
Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.17 in March 2022.
|Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,328.55 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Properties
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|610.22
|178.46
|1,084.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|610.22
|178.46
|1,084.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,535.14
|1,832.12
|157.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,276.01
|-1,748.74
|559.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.43
|21.94
|27.27
|Depreciation
|4.94
|5.10
|4.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.33
|70.49
|139.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.39
|-2.45
|196.91
|Other Income
|233.61
|249.14
|217.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|363.00
|246.69
|414.45
|Interest
|56.75
|60.97
|66.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|306.25
|185.72
|347.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|306.25
|185.72
|347.97
|Tax
|39.73
|55.97
|92.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|266.52
|129.75
|255.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|266.52
|129.75
|255.00
|Equity Share Capital
|139.01
|139.01
|138.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.59
|4.67
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|9.59
|4.67
|9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.59
|4.67
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|9.59
|4.67
|9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited