Godrej Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.22 crore, down 43.74% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 610.22 178.46 1,084.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 610.22 178.46 1,084.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,535.14 1,832.12 157.05 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,276.01 -1,748.74 559.29 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.43 21.94 27.27 Depreciation 4.94 5.10 4.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 117.33 70.49 139.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.39 -2.45 196.91 Other Income 233.61 249.14 217.54 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 363.00 246.69 414.45 Interest 56.75 60.97 66.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 306.25 185.72 347.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 306.25 185.72 347.97 Tax 39.73 55.97 92.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 266.52 129.75 255.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 266.52 129.75 255.00 Equity Share Capital 139.01 139.01 138.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.59 4.67 9.17 Diluted EPS 9.59 4.67 9.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.59 4.67 9.17 Diluted EPS 9.59 4.67 9.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited