    Godrej Prop Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.22 crore, down 43.74% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:Net Sales at Rs 610.22 crore in March 2023 down 43.74% from Rs. 1,084.69 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 266.52 crore in March 2023 up 4.52% from Rs. 255.00 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.94 crore in March 2023 down 12.22% from Rs. 419.15 crore in March 2022.
    Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.17 in March 2022.Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,328.55 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and -16.38% over the last 12 months.
    Godrej Properties
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations610.22178.461,084.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations610.22178.461,084.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,535.141,832.12157.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,276.01-1,748.74559.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.4321.9427.27
    Depreciation4.945.104.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.3370.49139.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.39-2.45196.91
    Other Income233.61249.14217.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax363.00246.69414.45
    Interest56.7560.9766.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax306.25185.72347.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax306.25185.72347.97
    Tax39.7355.9792.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities266.52129.75255.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period266.52129.75255.00
    Equity Share Capital139.01139.01138.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.594.679.17
    Diluted EPS9.594.679.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.594.679.17
    Diluted EPS9.594.679.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results
    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am