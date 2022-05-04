Godrej Prop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.69 crore, up 179.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.69 crore in March 2022 up 179.67% from Rs. 387.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.00 crore in March 2022 up 485.43% from Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.15 crore in March 2022 up 693.84% from Rs. 52.80 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 9.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,615.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)