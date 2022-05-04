 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Prop Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,084.69 crore, up 179.67% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godrej Properties are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,084.69 crore in March 2022 up 179.67% from Rs. 387.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.00 crore in March 2022 up 485.43% from Rs. 66.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.15 crore in March 2022 up 693.84% from Rs. 52.80 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Prop EPS has increased to Rs. 9.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Godrej Prop shares closed at 1,615.50 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)

Godrej Properties
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,084.69 244.13 387.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,084.69 244.13 387.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.05 401.56 443.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 559.29 -243.91 -231.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.27 17.06 180.32
Depreciation 4.70 4.52 4.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.47 68.81 124.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 196.91 -3.91 -133.43
Other Income 217.54 226.04 181.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 414.45 222.13 48.42
Interest 66.48 55.64 51.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 347.97 166.49 -3.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 347.97 166.49 -3.51
Tax 92.97 40.58 62.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 255.00 125.91 -66.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 255.00 125.91 -66.16
Equity Share Capital 138.99 138.99 138.97
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.17 4.53 -2.58
Diluted EPS 9.17 4.53 -2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.17 4.53 -2.58
Diluted EPS 9.17 4.53 -2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Prop #Godrej Properties #Results
first published: May 4, 2022 01:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.